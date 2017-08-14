President Rouhani highlights developing ties with neighbors

President Hassan Rouhani stressed on promoting strategic relations with the neighboring countries, especially Russia, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani made the remarks Monday in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

He emphasized the fact that Iran's principled policy is to develop all-out ties with Russia.

President Rouhani pointed to good relations between two countries, and urged active investors and private sectors of Russia to participate in Iran's infrastructural projects in industry and energy field.

He pointed to complexities in the region and also the bad situation in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

President Rouhani also underscored the need for Iran-Russia consultations in solving these problems and in fighting terrorism as well.

He referred to Iran's nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a multilateral accord, saying Iran has always been committed.

He went on to say that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also approves Iran's commitment.

Iranian president urged Russia to play positive role in reinforcing JCPOA.

Meanwhile, President Putin congratulated Rouhani on commencing the 12th government.

He also emphasized Russian investors and economic activists' eagerness in participating in Iran's infrastructural projects.

Fortunately, Iran-Russia efforts have brought about good achievements in stabilizing the situation in the region, President Putin said.

The Russian president went on to say that both countries will be able to send humanitarian aids to Yemen by promoting cooperation.