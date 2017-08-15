Turkish jets kill 13 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Thirteen PKK terrorists have been killed in airstrikes carried out by Turkish jets in northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil area, the Turkish military announced Monday, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the Turkish Armed Forces said the airstrikes targeting the so-called headquarters of the PKK terrorist group took place on Saturday and left eight others heavily wounded "based on the intelligence gathered from local sources".

The airstrikes also destroyed four targets including an arms and ammunition depot and weapon emplacements, it added.

Turkey’s military carries out frequent air operations in northern Iraq against the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States, and the European Union.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have been killed since the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.