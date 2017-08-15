Child killed, a dozen injured after car plows into crowd near Paris

2017-08-15 01:51 | www.trend.az | 0

One person was killed and dozen injured after a driver struck a group of patrons outside a cafe in a region east of Paris Monday evening, Sputnik reported.

An eight-year-old girl was killed in the BMW attack, and 12 were injured, four seriously, according to France's Interior Ministry. The attack took place at a pizzeria in Sept-Sorts, about an hour from Paris, French media outlets report.

The assailant has been detained by French police. While officials at first were reluctant to characterize the even as intentional, a French news station reports that police are now calling this a "deliberate" attack. They have not, however, dubbed it a "terrorist" attack.

The Guardian reports that a witness to the event said the driver attempted to reverse, but was stopped.

"A car drove into the terrace and crashed into the bar," the witness explained. "The driver tried to reverse but someone stopped them. The gendarmes arrived quickly. There were around 20 people in the restaurant."

Because the attack is not at this point being called an act of terrorism, the Paris prosecutor's office has not been involved.