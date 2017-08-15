Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gather near Trump Tower in New York

Hundreds of protesters against the policies of US President Donald Trump gathered in New York on Monday evening, Sputnik reported.

The demonstrators started arriving at the site near Trump Tower at 5 p.m. Trump is expected to arrive at his residence during the night.

The police protected the building using trucks with sand, and the sidewalk was fenced along Fifth Avenue.

According to media reports, the rally was organized, among other reasons, to show dissatisfaction with Trump’s initial failure to condemn the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump condemned the violence at the Charlottesville rally, stating that the events were a "display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." However, the US president initially refrained from blaming any particular group for the outbreak of violence and faced huge criticism over this fact. Later Trump directly condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists in a statement.

On Saturday, white nationalists organized a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument at a downtown park. The rally subsequently led to clashes and culminated in the car ramming attack that killed one person and injured more than 30 people. In addition, two Virginia State Police troopers died when their helicopter crashed, as they patrolled near the site of clashes.