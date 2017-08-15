Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake registered in eastern Indonesia

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Abepura in Papua province, eastern Indonesia, Sputnik reported citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the information, the quake was registered at 23:49 UTC, with the epicenter located 88 miles to the south-west of the city at the depth of 23 miles.

The epicenter of the earthquake lay at the depth of 23 miles. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.