Uzbek PM due in Kyrgyzstan

2017-08-15 10:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 15

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

An Uzbek delegation led by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, the delegation will partake in meetings of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commissions for bilateral cooperation and for delimitation and demarcation of the state border, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

The intergovernmental commission’s co-chair from the Kyrgyz side is the country’s Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The sides intend to discuss topical issues related to the development of relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, says the message.

Earlier, it was reported that during a meeting of the two countries’ presidents, the necessity of establishing long-term direct cooperation and increasing the volume of mutual trade up to $500 million in the next two years was repeatedly noted.

Meanwhile, in the field of delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border, working groups of government delegations are finalizing preparations for concluding an interim agreement.

Total length of the border between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan is 1,378 kilometers. Nearly 300 kilometers of it have heretofore remained inconsistent in more than 50 locations.