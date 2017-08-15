Iranian chief of staff due in Turkey’s Ankara

Chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri will today visit Ankara, Turkish media outlets have reported.

He is expected to meet with Hulusi Akar, head of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, and discuss the situation in Syria.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March of 2011, which, according to the United Nations, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

