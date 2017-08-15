Rouhani expresses readiness for talks with US “if permitted”
2017-08-15 10:33 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15
By Fatih Karimov – Trend:
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration is ready to negotiate with the US in for removal of non-nuclear sanctions if permitted.
Rouhani made the statements Aug. 15 while addressing the parliament open session to review the government's plans and give vote of confidence to the proposed ministers, the state-run IRINN TV reported.
Story still developing