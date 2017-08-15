Uzbekistan names new justice minister

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 15

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree appointing Ruslanbek Davletov as the country’s new justice minister, says a message posted on the Uzbek president’s website.

Davletov has served as the first deputy state advisor to the Uzbek president on coordination of work with appeals of individuals and legal entities.

The newly appointed minister succeeded Muzraf Ikramov, who has been appointed as chairman of the Accounting Chamber by another presidential decree. Ikramov has served as the country’s justice minister since February 2015.