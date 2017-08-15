Rouhani expresses readiness for talks with US “if permitted” (UPDATE2)

2017-08-15 11:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration is ready to negotiate with the US in for removal of non-nuclear sanctions if permitted.

Rouhani made the statements Aug. 15 while addressing the parliament open session to review the government's plans and give vote of confidence to the proposed ‎ministers, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

“If you want us to lift all sanctions, we welcome it. We will proceed eagerly, but will have in mind national interests as well,” Rouhani told MPs.

The Iranian president further said that if the US wants to return to the pre-nuclear deal period, Iran “in hours and day” will snap back to much better condition than pre-JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal).

He also said that the new US administration needs to know that failure of sanctions against Iran threat brought the previous administration in Washington to table of negations with the Islamic Republic.

Rouhani said that the US under Donald Trump presidency ignores international treaties, adding that the US president has proved that is neither a good partner nor a trustworthy party for negotiation.