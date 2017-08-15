Recently opened division of AtaBank OJSC provides wide range of currency exchange services

Located on Pushkin Street near 28 May metro station “Sahil” division of AtaBank OJSC provides a wide range of currency exchange services to individuals and legal entities. Operations with USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, RUR, TRY, GEL, AED, SAR, İRR, JPY, KZT are available in this service point.

For the convenience of its clients “Sahil” division will serve customers on Saturdays too.

The new service center also offers all kinds of banking services, including cash settlements, deposits, money transfers, exchange services, utilities payments, consulting on business expansion and etc. to individuals and corporate customers.

The division’s working hours are 09:00 - 18:00 from Monday to Saturday.

Contact number for exchange rates and other questions: (012) 136.

AtaBank’s new “Sahil” division will be glad to meet its clients at new, comfortable office.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 31 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.

For detailed information about AtaBank’s services and products visit the bank’s webpage www.atabank.com .