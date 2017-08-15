Russia approves draft protocol on co-op between CIS tax bodies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft protocol on the exchange of electronic information between tax bodies of the CIS countries, says a message posted on the Russian government’s website.

Under the protocol, the tax bodies will exchange information on certain types of revenues of legal entities and individuals from the CIS countries, as well as on certain types of properties, registered in the CIS countries, and their owners, for a proper implementation of tax legislation.

“Signing of the protocol will strengthen control over compliance with tax legislation,” reads the message.