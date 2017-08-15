Turkish, Iranian chiefs of general staff holding talks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri is holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar as part of his Ankara visit, the Turkish media reports.

It was previously reported that the two sides will discuss the Syrian crisis.

Bagheri has visited Ankara at the invitation of Hulusi Akar.

The Iranian official is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the United Nations, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

