Uzbek president appoints first deputy economy minister

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 15

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Mubin Mirzayev has been appointed as Uzbekistan’s first Deputy Economy Minister for macroeconomic policy, development of basic industries and work with international financial organizations by a presidential decree.

The country’s Economy Ministry told Trend that this position has been created recently, and for the time being, Sinatulla Bekenov remains as the first Deputy Economy Minister for consolidated investment programs and integrated development of territories.

By another presidential decree, Shukhrat Ismayilov, Deputy Economy Minister for the formation and implementation of macroeconomic policy, has been dismissed in connection with the appointment to another position.