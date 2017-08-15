Rouhani to parliament: Admin ready to talk with US “if permitted” (UPDATE)

2017-08-15 13:53 | www.trend.az | 1

(First version posted at 10:33)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration is ready to negotiate with the US for removal of non-nuclear sanctions if permitted.

Rouhani made the statements Aug. 15 while addressing the parliament’s open session to review the government's plans and give vote of confidence to the proposed ‎ministers, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

“If you want us to lift all sanctions, we welcome it. We will proceed eagerly, but we will have in mind national interests as well,” Rouhani told MPs.

The Iranian president further said that if the US wants to return to the pre-nuclear deal period, Iran “in hours and days” will snap back to much better condition than pre-JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka nuclear deal).

Rouhani said the US under Donald Trump’s presidency ignores international treaties, adding that the US president has proved that he is neither a good partner nor a trustworthy party for negotiation.

Rouhani also argued that Iran’s success in fulfilling its commitments under the nuclear deal and safeguarding its rights are the main reasons behind the US administration’s reneging and excuses.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani elaborated on the country's foreign policy, which he said has focused on the interaction with the world and safeguarding Iranians' ‎dignity.

Today, no one can talk about any international coalition against Iran, he added.

‎Rouhani further rejected the claims that he had coordinated his new Cabinet list with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that is an “untrue rumor”.