US oil output expected to grow by 117,000 bpd – EIA

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



The shale output in the US oil production regions is expected to increase by 117,000 barrels per day in September and reach 6.149 million barrels per day (mbd) as compared to 6.032 mbd in August, the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Drilling Productivity Report.



The highest rise in shale output is expected in the country’s Permian region, as the production there will increase from 2.537 mbd to 2.601 mbd (up by 64,000 bpd), according to the report.



EIA forecasts 15,000 bpd increase in oil production of the US Niobrara region, while 14,000 bpd increase is expected in Eagle Ford.



At the same time, the oil output is expected to rise by 12,000 bpd in Anadarko, while 10,000 bpd increase is forecast to be recorded in Bakken, said the report.



EIA forecasts the gas production to increase in the US from 58.497 billion cubic feet per day to 59.426 billion cubic feet per day.

