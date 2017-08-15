Turkmenistan intensifies maritime infrastructure development

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Construction of a new international sea port is underway in the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported Aug. 14.

"The project aimed at the development of port infrastructure envisages construction of car and passenger terminals, as well as container, loading, polypropylene terminals and other facilities developed in accordance with the environmental safety requirements of GreenPort international standard" said the report.

Once the sea port is commissioned, there will emerge great opportunities for sending cargoes arriving to Turkmenbashi along the Silk Road from Asian and Pacific countries further to Europe via ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

It was previously reported that Turkey’s Gap Insaat company plans to complete construction of the international sea port in the city of Turkmenbashi in December 2017.

Annual capacity of the port will be 17-18 million tons.

Cost of the project is more than $1.5 billion.

The project of the new port in the city of Turkmenbashi envisages construction of ferry, passenger and container terminals. The complex will include general loading terminal, bulk cargo terminal, polypropylene terminal, as well as shipbuilding and ship repair plants. Motorway with trestle flyovers will be also erected, and railroad tracks will be laid.

Total area of the new port will be ​​over 1.4 million square meters. Total length of the mooring line will be 3,800 meters.

International ferry and passenger port in the city of Turkmenbashi will be able to serve 300,000 passengers and 75,000 trailers a year. Its container terminal has an average annual capacity of 400,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).