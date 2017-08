Azerbaijan's population grows 0.4%

2017-08-15 14:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's population has grown by 0.4 percent or 40,096 people since early 2017 to reach 9,850,077 as of July 1, according to the country’s State Statistical Committee.

Official figures showed that 53 percent of the population lives in cities, while 47 percent lives in rural areas. Of the total population, 49.9 percent are men and 50.1 percent are women.