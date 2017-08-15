Turkmenistan, India mull co-op in several areas

2017-08-15 15:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov led a delegation comprising senior officials of the Turkmen government to New Delhi on August 13-15, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a message Aug. 15.

The delegation participated in the 6th Session of the India-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, held on August 14.

Sushma Swaraj, minister of external affairs and co-chair of the Indian delegation for the Intergovernmental Commission, hosted Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov.

The Intergovernmental Commission’s discussions were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Swaraj and Meredov comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and took stock of the progress achieved in the areas of energy, trade and economic cooperation, transportation and connectivity, security cooperation, civil aviation, information technology, science and technology, cultural and educational matters.

The sides expressed satisfaction at the current state of cooperation between the two countries and agreed to work towards fulfillment of the commitments reached during the meeting between the Turkmen president and the Indian prime minister during the latter’s visit to Ashgabat on July 11-12, 2015.

A protocol of the 6th Session of the India-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission was signed by the two co-chairs.

During the visit, Rashid Meredov also met with Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Shri Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.