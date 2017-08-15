BP: Production from Shah Deniz to be suspended for maintenance work

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

BP, operator of the Shah Deniz field development project, said in a message Aug. 15 that as part of its annual work programme, the company will implement planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) on the Shah Deniz platform in the Caspian Sea, the Shah Deniz facility inside Sangachal Terminal, as well as the South Caucuses Pipeline (SCP), in August.

“In accordance with the plan, production from the Shah Deniz platform will be suspended on 14 August for about 14 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. During the TAR, various projects such as tie-ins for the jump over line between SD1 and SD2, as well as upgrade of the Georgia gas off take metering skid at Pump Station Georgia 1 will be undertaken,” said the message.

According to the message, this is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations.

“The planning for the programme started in 2016 and these activities are included in 2017 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast,” said the message.

Production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field (Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli and West Chirag), the ACG and EOP phases of the Sangachal Terminal as well as export operations via BTC will continue as normal, according to the message.

“These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage,” said the company in its message.