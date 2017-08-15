Exchange transactions up 4-fold in Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center CJSC has registered 1,394 stock exchange transactions for the purchase and sale of securities worth 496.93 million manats in January-July 2017, which is 3.98 times more than in the same period of 2016, said in the statistical data posted on the Center’s website, Aug. 15.
According to the data, 260 off-exchange transactions worth almost 471.2 million manats were registered in January-July 2017 (3.5 times more during the year).
Over the period of seven months, 2017, 425 transactions, worth 2.75 billion manats, were registered on additional emission. Volume of such transactions has decreased by 60 percent, as compared to January-July 2016.
Volume of transactions in January-July 2017:
|
Concluded agreements
|
Exchange transactions, number
|
Exchange transactions, in manats
|
Off-exchange transactions, number
|
Off-exchange transactions, volume
|
Transactions on additional emission, number
|
Transactions on additional emission, volume
|
January
|
2
|
183
|
17,879,720
|
13
|
641,720
|
9
|
648,562,500
|
February
|
3
|
253
|
155,609,805
|
32
|
184,170,140
|
34
|
270,400,100
|
March
|
2
|
149
|
51,428,900
|
71
|
313,018
|
54
|
202,992,500
|
April
|
4
|
196
|
68,580,169
|
21
|
4,323,223.4
|
80
|
235,991,900
|
May
|
3
|
221
|
52,125,408
|
29
|
270,117,784
|
86
|
351,035,010
|
June
|
2
|
174
|
82,323,634
|
30
|
2,750,019
|
74
|
518,006,195
|
July
|
2
|
218
|
68,982,925
|
64
|
8,840,871
|
88
|
524,714,390
National Depository Center CJSC was established on September 18, 1997.