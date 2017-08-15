AZ EN RU TR

Exchange transactions up 4-fold in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center CJSC has registered 1,394 stock exchange transactions for the purchase and sale of securities worth 496.93 million manats in January-July 2017, which is 3.98 times more than in the same period of 2016, said in the statistical data posted on the Center’s website, Aug. 15.

According to the data, 260 off-exchange transactions worth almost 471.2 million manats were registered in January-July 2017 (3.5 times more during the year).

Over the period of seven months, 2017, 425 transactions, worth 2.75 billion manats, were registered on additional emission. Volume of such transactions has decreased by 60 percent, as compared to January-July 2016.

Volume of transactions in January-July 2017:

Concluded agreements

Exchange transactions, number

Exchange transactions, in manats

Off-exchange transactions, number

Off-exchange transactions, volume

Transactions on additional emission, number

Transactions on additional emission, volume

January

2

183

17,879,720

13

641,720

9

648,562,500

February

3

253

155,609,805

32

184,170,140

34

270,400,100

March

2

149

51,428,900

71

313,018

54

202,992,500

April

4

196

68,580,169

21

4,323,223.4

80

235,991,900

May

3

221

52,125,408

29

270,117,784

86

351,035,010

June

2

174

82,323,634

30

2,750,019

74

518,006,195

July

2

218

68,982,925

64

8,840,871

88

524,714,390

National Depository Center CJSC was established on September 18, 1997.

