Exchange transactions up 4-fold in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center CJSC has registered 1,394 stock exchange transactions for the purchase and sale of securities worth 496.93 million manats in January-July 2017, which is 3.98 times more than in the same period of 2016, said in the statistical data posted on the Center’s website, Aug. 15.

According to the data, 260 off-exchange transactions worth almost 471.2 million manats were registered in January-July 2017 (3.5 times more during the year).

Over the period of seven months, 2017, 425 transactions, worth 2.75 billion manats, were registered on additional emission. Volume of such transactions has decreased by 60 percent, as compared to January-July 2016.

Volume of transactions in January-July 2017:

Concluded agreements Exchange transactions, number Exchange transactions, in manats Off-exchange transactions, number Off-exchange transactions, volume Transactions on additional emission, number Transactions on additional emission, volume January 2 183 17,879,720 13 641,720 9 648,562,500 February 3 253 155,609,805 32 184,170,140 34 270,400,100 March 2 149 51,428,900 71 313,018 54 202,992,500 April 4 196 68,580,169 21 4,323,223.4 80 235,991,900 May 3 221 52,125,408 29 270,117,784 86 351,035,010 June 2 174 82,323,634 30 2,750,019 74 518,006,195 July 2 218 68,982,925 64 8,840,871 88 524,714,390

National Depository Center CJSC was established on September 18, 1997.