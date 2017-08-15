Azerbaijan-Korea business meeting to be held in Baku

2017-08-15 17:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Baku will host a business meeting between Azerbaijan and Korea on September 13, 2017, embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan said in a message, Aug. 15.

According to the message, representatives of Korean companies such as Yelim Painting System Co. Ltd, Mattron Corporation, Dongsan Valve Co. Ltd, Jin Gu Engineering Co., Kwangwoon, Keonsae High Pressure Co. Ltd, Daedong Marine Tech Inc., MS Tech Ltd, Daedong Industrial Co. Ltd and Beom Chang will visit Azerbaijan to partake in the meeting.

Within the framework of the planned visit, an event titled “Bilateral cooperation between Korea and Azerbaijan in shipbuilding” will be held in Baku.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Korea amounted to $38 million in January-July 2017. Almost all of the shown amount accounted for the import of Korean products.