Join “Turbo Discount” Campaign of Nar and order “Turbo S” bundle at price of “Turbo XS”!

2017-08-15 18:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Nar is offering its users an opportunity to get 200 Mb of internet by paying as low as 1 manat, instead of 2 manats.

Thus, in the period of August 14-16, those users of “Turbo XS” bundle who will order the “Turbo S” bundle will get it with a 50 percent discount. The bundle’s usage period is 20 days. After the end of the usage period, the bundle will be activated automatically under the standard terms and conditions.

The traffic of the existing “Turbo XS” bundle on the balance should be completely over, for you to be able to order the discounted “Turbo S” bundle. The discount campaign shall apply only to those customers who receive the relevant notification SMS. To activate the bundle, one should dial the *777#02#Yes code or send SMS with text S to short number 777.

More detailed information about the products and campaigns of Nar is available at nar.az website.

“Azerfon” company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and large network of over 6,000 base stations, covering 99 percent of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.