Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup’s latest stage ends in Russia

2017-08-15 19:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

On August 11-13, Kazan (Russia) has hosted this year’s Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup’s latest stage, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a message posted on its official website.

Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, representatives of 33 countries participated in the event, according to the message.

Ayshan Bayramova, Elif Zeynep Celep, Diana Doman, Aleksandra Platonova and Siyana Vasileva, representing Azerbaijani team in group exercises, reached the finals of two routines and ranked 6th in both performances.

In the all-around competition, Azerbaijani female gymnasts contented themselves with the 7th place. Representatives from Russia were the leaders among the teams in group exercises.

In an individual program, Azerbaijan was represented by young gymnast Zohra Aghamirova. She has ranked 24th in total of four exercises.