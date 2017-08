Azerbaijani Qarabag beats Danish Kobenhavn 1-0 (VIDEO)

2017-08-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

The Azerbaijani FC Qarabag have defeated Danish Kobenhavn 1-0 in the first match of the two-legged UEFA Champions League play-off round at Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Mahir Madatov put Qarabag ahead, tidying up after Ndlovu shot stroke post in the 25th minute.

The return game will take place in Copenhagen next Wednesday.