Former UN Secretary General hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to global peace

Aug. 15

“Azerbaijan’s contribution to the establishment of global peace is praiseworthy,” said former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon as he met with Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament, Chair of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Valeh Alasgarov.

He said that he met with President Ilham Aliyev during his tenure in the UN. Ban Ki-moon hailed development of Azerbaijan since his 2006 visit here.

“We arrived in Baku to take part in the World Scout Conference. The Republic of Korea will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Scout Movement in 2020.” He expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan will support Korea`s bid to host the 2022 World Scout Conference.

Alasgarov underlined the importance of the World Scout Conference 2017 being held in Azerbaijan, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its National Scout Movement in December. He said that despite being a young state, Azerbaijan has great experience in organizing important international events.