Turkish military kills 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

2017-08-16 00:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Three PKK terrorists were killed Tuesday in airstrikes in northern Iraq, Anadolu reported.

The terrorists were planning attacks on Turkish security checkpoints along the border with Iraq, according to the Turkish General Staff that said the air operation was launched in the Zap region and destroyed the terror group's shelters and weapon emplacements.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, women and children.