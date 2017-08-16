Turkey shares grief of Sierra Leone's mudslide victims

Turkey shares the grief of the Sierra Leonean people and is prepared to provide extensive support to the victims of a devastating mudslide, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"At this difficult time, we reiterate our strong solidarity with the friendly and brotherly people of Sierra Leone," Cavusoglu said in a statement, Anadolu reported.

"Turkey is ready to provide support with all possible means to Sierra Leone."

Hundreds of victims were killed Monday and many remained trapped in their homes after the mudslide in the capital, Freetown, according to health and relief agency officials.

A hillside in the Regent area collapsed following heavy rains, leaving many houses completely covered in mud.