5 killed, 10 missing in landslide in north India

At least five people were killed and 10 others missing in a landslide triggered by cloudburst in northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The landslide hit Malpa and Mangti areas in Pithoragarh district, 473 km east of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the landslide hit the area Monday and smothered an army base camp.

"Five bodies including a woman have been recovered from the debris and 10 other people are reported missing," an official said. "The missing include six Indian army troopers including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four locals."

Reports said five persons including one JCO and three troopers, besides a local, were rescued in injured condition.

India's official broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) Tuesday said flash floods perished 24 mules and 16 goats and washed away four shops and two army vehicles.

The local government deployed a helicopter and rescuers to carry out work in the affected area.

On Sunday rescue workers retrieved 46 bodies from the debris of landslide which buried two buses, two cars and a motorbike, besides caving in part of Pathankot-Mandi road in Himachal Pradesh.

Landslides are often triggered from India's mountains areas during frequent rains.