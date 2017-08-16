Who will emerge as winner of Iran-US war of words? (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The US is very unlikely to withdraw from the nuclear deal, but its pressure may deprive Iran from benefits of the accord, a Northeastern University professor says amid a growing war of words between Tehran and Washington.

While the two sides continue accusing each other of violating the spirit of Iran’s nuclear accord, President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday warned that he could walk out of the agreement with world powers within hours if the US keeps on imposing new sanctions.

"Most likely, the United States would not withdraw from the agreement, because it is a multilateral agreement and one participant cannot change it," Professor Kamran Dadkhah from Northeastern University, Boston told Trend.

"But the Trump administration will try to put as much pressure as it can on Iran. The EU companies will continue to expand trade with Iran and participate in investment in oil fields, car production, etc. But in all these they will be very conservative and Iran would not reach the potential benefits as were foreseen at the time of concluding the agreement," he forecast.

Saying that obstacles in the way of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka nuclear deal) are quite complicated, Dadkhah added the future course of events depends on the interaction of international players, including Russia and China, as the accord is seen from different angels by different participants.

The Iranian economy has many untapped potentials and Europeans hope to benefit from joint activities. Some American companies also share the same view. Hence, many business delegations have traveled to Iran and some have reached agreements with the Iranian government.

The professor believes that a view held by some in the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel and announced by President Donald Trump stands in the way of such smooth transition.

"According to this view, the Rouhani government is playing the same game that North Korea played during [Bill] Clinton administration. They pretend that due to sanctions Iran has given up its nuclear ambitions for economic benefits. But then why a country that spent billions of dollars on its atomic project is just tossing it away? Why is Iran building missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons?"

The US has imposed sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and its subsidiary companies in a bid to counter the alleged Iranian strategy.

"Such sanctions scare European and American companies because a violation would result in heavy fines," the expert suggests.

"The future trend in the behavior of the EU and European companies depends on which of the two arguments and actions gain more force. That to a great extent depends on the behavior of the Iranian government," Dadkhah concluded.