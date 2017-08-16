Referendum on Erbil’s independence to lead to chaos - Iraqi PM

2017-08-16 10:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A referendum on the independence of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region will lead to chaos there, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said, the country’s media reported Aug. 16.

Al-Abadi noted that this referendum means changing the state border of Iraq, and this is inadmissible for the country.

The referendum on the independence of Erbil, the capital city of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region, cannot be held unilaterally, he said.

It should be noted that the independence referendum will be held on September 25.

Earlier, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, had said that opposition to the referendum would be met with “a bloody war”. Preparations for the referendum have been completed, he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Kurdish administration of Iraq will regret if it holds an independence referendum.

“Iraq’s integrity is a priority for Turkey,” noted Erdogan, adding that a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq’s disintegration.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu