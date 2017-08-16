Major changes to take place in Turkey’s ruling party: sources

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Large-scale changes will take place in Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the country’s media reported citing sources in the party.

About 50 percent of the party structures are expected to undergo serious changes.

“The changes in the AKP structures will begin in early September,” the report said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his latest statement noted that AKP needs large-scale changes.

AKP was established on August 14, 2001.

