Turkey sends protest note to Germany

2017-08-16 13:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has sent a note of protest to Germany, Turkish media report Aug. 16.

According to the report, the reason for the protest is that Germany is providing an asylum to Adil Oksuz who is considered the main coordinator of the last year’s military coup attempt in Turkey.

Oksuz is also one of the members of Fethullah Gulen’s terrorist organization.

Ankara also demanded that the authorities of Germany immediately extradite Oksuz to Turkey.

The Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen of being involved in the military coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them.

However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.