Iranian top general meets Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss terrorism

2017-08-16 14:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the Wednesday meeting’s agenda included discussion of the latest regional developments, terrorism as well as cooperation between the two countries regarding the border issues.

Earlier during the day, Major General Mohammad Baqeri had conferred with the Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli.

Report further added that, Baqeri is also expected to visit Istanbul on August 17.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri arrived in Turkey on August 15, for a three-day official visit, in the frame of which meetings with the country’s high-ranking officials were planned.