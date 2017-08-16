Likelihood of Iran,US crisis turn to war (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

While Iran and the United States continue to accuse each other of violating the spirit of the 2015 nuclear deal, a UK-based researcher suggests that Washington attempts to change the accord’s terms in its favor.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks accusing Iran of failing to live up to the spirit of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal), his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, on Tuesday, has warned that Tehran could walk out of the agreement with world powers within hours, if the White House continues to impose new sanctions.

“JCPOA is not a mutually agreed deal between Tehran and Washington, which Mr. Trump can dismantle. It is a multilateral agreement within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions,” Ali Pishro, doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, told Trend.

“The United States knows that it does not have the possibility of converging with its allies, but the US is making efforts to change the terms of the JCPOA agreement in its favor by increasing pressure on Iran,” he added.

“The new administration of the United States must comply with its obligations under the JCPOA,” the researcher suggested.

Responding to the question of likelihood on adaptation of new resolutions against the Islamic Republic over its missiles program by the UN Security Council, Pishro said that there is no chance of reaching a consensus in the Security Council against Tehran due to the lack of coordination, as well as existing conflict of interests between the P5 +1 members.

“Russia has opposed the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran's missile program, announcing that Iran's missile program is not related to the use of nuclear weapons. Russian officials believe Iran's missile tests do not violate the UN resolution,” he said.

“The resolution 2231 states that, the United Nations Security Council requests Iran to refrain from activity related to nuclear-capable missiles. From the legal point of view, this is not obligatory literature and has a deliberative tone,” Pishro believes so.

Earlier on July 27, the Iranian state media reported that the country successfully tested a rocket that could deliver satellites to the Earth’s orbit. Following the rocket launch, the US claimed that the test was a breach of the UN Security Council resolution because of its potential use in ballistic missile development.

“The world, and especially the United States, is not prepared for a new war, and Iran is striving to gain more concessions under these conditions,” he concluded.