TAP among major milestones in Fluxys company’s growth: CEO

2017-08-16 14:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be one of the major milestones in Fluxys Belgium’s growth, said Pascal de Buck, CEO of Fluxys, TAP shareholder.

He pointed out that the pipeline’s commissioning is planned for 2020 as before, Belgian business newspaper L'Echo reported.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

Pascal de Buck also talked about his company’s participation in the tender for privatization of Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA.

Earlier, six investment schemes expressed their interest to acquire 66 percent of share capital of DESFA.

Fluxys participates in the tender in consortium with Snam S.p.A, Enagás Internacional S.L.U and N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie.

“We are waiting for the continuation of the procedure to study the issue more precisely. If it is successful, Fluxys’ participation in DESFA will be relatively modest,” he added.

