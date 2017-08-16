FM: EU should decide on Turkey’s membership in organization

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The European Union should decide on Turkey’s membership in this organization, said the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in his interview with the TRT Haber news channel.

If the EU wants to stop negotiations with Turkey on its accession to the European Union, then let it state this openly, noted Cavusoglu.

Turkey has always stated that negotiations with the EU are one of the priorities for Ankara, but the EU applies double standards regarding Ankara, added the minister.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for the EU membership in 1987, but the negotiations on Ankara’s accession to the EU started only in 2005.

