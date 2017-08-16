Turkmenistan stands for sustainable, equitable access to energy resources

2017-08-16

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

One of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy is cooperation in the energy sector, ensuring sustainable and equitable access to energy resources, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported, Aug. 16.

The report is dedicated to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, to be held soon in New York.

Turkmenistan will strictly and unswervingly implement the provisions of relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly aimed at ensuring reliable and stable energy supply, and, to this end, the country reaffirms its readiness to develop close cooperation with all interested states and international organizations, says the report.

Turkmenistan will chair the International Energy Charter Conference throughout 2017, and in accordance with the concept of its chairmanship, Ashgabat is taking a series of comprehensive measures aimed to intensify the process of developing a new international legal mechanism in the field of sustainable energy.

Moreover, Turkmenistan will actively participate in the process of creating the organizational, legal, economic and technical, as well as other conditions necessary for the diversification of energy sources and energy supply routes, says the report.

As part of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan considers it expedient to review the question of the beginning of a process for summarization of the conclusions and recommendations of international meetings and conferences on energy issues held under the auspices of the UN, with the future goal of their concentrated presentation in a relevant multilateral UN document.

Turkmenistan is one of key players in the gas market of the Caspian region and Central Asia. Currently, the country exports natural gas to China and Iran. Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world for its natural gas reserves, and the country is looking for new markets in Europe and Asia.