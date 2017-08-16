Uzbekistan to sum up results of Actions Strategy 2017 implementation

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 16

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave instructions to analyze the results of the country’s development in 2017, as part of Actions Strategy implementation for the “qualitative and advance planning of further reforms.”

The Uzbek president signed a decree “On measures for further implementation of the Actions Strategy on five priority development areas of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021”, issued Aug. 16.

Mirziyoyev ordered to ensure a systematic analysis of the results of implementation of the Strategy in August-September 2017, and to submit the draft state program for the implementation of the Actions Strategy in 2018 for consideration by the national commission responsible for its implementation until November 10, 2017.

The Cabinet of Ministers and relevant commissions for the implementation of priority directions of the country’s development were entrusted with coordination of activities of ministries and departments charged with the mentioned above task.

The document says that the “preliminary results show a real consolidation of efforts of state bodies, non-governmental organizations, civil society institutions aimed at effective implementation of the state program”.

The Actions Strategy on five priority directions of Uzbekistan’s development in 2017-2021 was approved in February 2017. The strategy includes five priority directions: improving state and public construction; reforming judicial and legal system; strengthening macroeconomic stability and maintaining high economic growth rates; ensuring security, interethnic harmony and religious tolerance; conducting a balanced, mutually beneficial and constructive foreign policy.