SOCAR gets 4 new licenses in Turkey

2017-08-16 16:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has issued four more licenses to SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR), the Turkish Official Gazette (Resmi Gazete) reported, Aug. 16.

The EPDK issued SOCAR Turkey Enerji a license for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) storage for the period of 15 years, two licenses for 15 years for the supply of petroleum products and another license for the storage of petroleum products.

In total, the EPDK issued licenses to 21 companies operating in the fields of electricity, oil, natural gas and LPG, while 24 other companies had their licenses revoked.

It is expected that in 2018, the consolidated turnover of SOCAR Turkey Enerji will reach $15 billion and it, with 5,000 employees and export potential worth $3 billion, will become the second largest industrial company of Turkey. SOCAR Turkey Enerji aims to become the largest industrial company by 2023.