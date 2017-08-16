GE Oil & Gas UK Ltd opens office in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The representative office of GE Oil & Gas UK Limited, which designs, manufactures and supplies solutions for drilling and production to the oil and gas industry, has been registered in Azerbaijan, the Taxes Ministry’s ‘Vergiler’ newspaper reported.

Samira Bakhshiyeva is the official representative of the company. The company was registered in the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry on May 24, 2017.

The representative office is registered at: 90A, Nizami Street, Sabail District, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Previously, GE Oil & Gas UK Limited was a part of the US giant – General Electric. Currently, the company belongs to Baker Hughes.

