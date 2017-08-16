FM: Turkey sees no sense in spoiling relations with Germany

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There is an active anti-Turkish propaganda going on in Germany, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the TRT Haber news channel.

He expressed regret that Islamophobia is also actively promoted in Germany.

Cavusoglu said Germany should change its hostile attitude towards Turkey, adding that his country sees no sense in spoiling relations with Germany.

“If there are any problems in the relations, Germany should sit at the negotiating table and discuss the issue with Turkey,” he added.

The Turkish FM has earlier said that certain members of Bundestag – national parliament of Germany – actively support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Some Bundestag members are trying to remove the PKK from the list of terrorist organizations, the FM noted, adding that their support of the PKK is unacceptable.



The conflict between Turkey and PKK, in which the latter demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. United Nations and European Union both list PKK as a terrorist organization.

