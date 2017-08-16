Turkey detains 5 IS members

2017-08-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Five members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group were detained in Turkey’s northern province of Samsun, the Turkish media reported Aug. 16.

According to the report, all detainees are citizens of Turkey and they were planning a terrorist attack in Istanbul.

Explosives and firearms were found during searches in the apartments of the detained IS members.

The detainees took part in the fights in Syria in the ranks of the IS.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

