Turkmenistan raises security level due to Asian Indoor, Martial Arts Games

2017-08-16

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov

Military and law enforcement agencies in all regions of Turkmenistan will operate in intensified mode Aug.17-Sept. 27, 2017, the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the State Security Council meeting.

He made the remarks after having signed the relevant order, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The meeting addressed topical tasks related to ensuring security during the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat September 17- 27, 2017.

“Visits of numerous high-ranking guests, heads of state, representatives of international organizations and others are expected during this period,” Berdimuhamedov said. “Turkmenistan, as the country, which hosts the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, should ensure complete security during the Games.”

For this period, all security forces will switch to round-the-clock schedule, Turkmenistan’s borders will be closed, visa procedures limited and customs control strengthened, he added.

Other measures will be also taken to ensure security during the forthcoming Games, he noted.

Permits for entering Turkmenistan, as well as leaving the country will be given to individuals on private and social matters, as well as for their participation in previously agreed international events.

In exceptional cases, these issues will be considered by a special commission. All international exhibitions and events planned to be held in Ashgabat for this period will be postponed to a later date.