Uzbek embassy in Kazakhstan to move from Almaty to Astana

2017-08-16 18:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 16

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation, headed by the Deputy Minister Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev, held talks in Astana with the Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koyshybaev and the Foreign Ministry’s Executive Secretary Anarbek Karashev, the Uzbek ministry’s press service said, Aug. 16.

The sides discussed topical issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of agreements between the two countries’ leaders, reached on the results of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Kazakhstan in March 2017, said the press service.

Meanwhile, the parties discussed the issues related to the construction of Uzbekistan’s embassy in Astana, as well as the opening of the country’s Consulate General in the current building of the diplomatic mission in Almaty.

During the visit, Uzbek delegation toured the international specialized exhibition – EXPO-2017 in Kazakhstan’s capital and became acquainted with Uzbekistan’s exposition.