Ilham Aliyev awards group of State Border Service employees

2017-08-16 21:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award a group of officers and civilian workers of the State Border Service.

According to the order, one officer was awarded the “Order for Services to the Motherland” of the second degree, 11 people received the “Medal for Motherland”, four persons received the “Medal for Bravery”, 24 persons were awarded the “Medal for Military Services” and one person received “Taraggi” medal.

In addition to this, one person was awarded an honorary title of “Honoured Teacher,” two people were awarded an honorary title of “Honoured Doctor,” one person received an honorary title of “Honoured Civil Servant,” one person received an honorary title of “Honoured journalist” and one person was awarded an honorary title of “Honoured Medical Worker”.