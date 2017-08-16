Uzbekistan to abolish exit visa system, introduce foreign passports

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 16

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree, according to which biometric passports will be introduced to Uzbek citizens traveling abroad starting from January 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the registration of an authorization sticker for traveling abroad will be canceled on the same date.

The decree “On the basic measures to improve the procedure for citizens traveling abroad” was posted on the website of the Uzbek president, Aug. 16.

Currently, citizens of Uzbekistan need to get permission (sticker) for traveling abroad, which is issued every two years.

According to the decree, Uzbek citizen’s (2011 type) current biometric passport is a document proving the identity and citizenship of its owner and is used on the territory of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek citizens may travel from the country to the territory of other states, entry to which, according to international agreements, does not require an entry visa, using the biometric passport of 2011 type until January of 2021.

To enter countries with a visa regime, Uzbek citizens can use their valid biometric passport before the expiration date of the sticker that permits foreign travel.

A new version of regulations on the passport system and the Uzbek citizen’s traveling abroad procedure will be presented for approval by January 1, 2018.

The government is instructed to approve the state standard for Uzbek citizen’s biometric travel passports of until December 1, 2017.