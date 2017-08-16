Iran says US approach against text of nuclear deal

US approach and measures are against text of the nuclear deal reached between Iran and G5+1 (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia plus Germany), Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

'We are not surprised of US officials' baseless accusations and we are well informed about this country officials' intentions,' he made the remarks in reaction to a US States Department spokesperson comments.

'The International Atomic Energy Agency and G5+1 member-states have confirmed Iran's commitment to both spirit and text of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),' the spokesman noted.

He said that the US claim about violation of JCPOA spirit by Iran is aimed at deviation of world public opinion from Washington's unconstructive and provocative measures.

Qasemi noted that the US measures has prevented Islamic Republic to benefit full implementation of the deal.

US approach and the country measures are against the JCPOA body and the country's good will for successful implementation of this international deal, he added.

Qasemi said: 'We advise the US side to be realistic in case of Iran's key role in fighting terrorism in the Middle East.'

He said that the US officials are not happy about decline of terrorists' power in Iraq and Syria and establishment of peace, stability and security in the Middle East and the world.