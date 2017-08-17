US service member killed in eastern Afghanistan on wednesday

One US soldier died and a number of US and Afghan troops were injured during an operation against the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) in eastern Afghanistan, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a release on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"One US service member has died as a result of wounds suffered Wednesday during a partnered operation with US and Afghan Forces in Eastern Afghanistan," the release said. "US and Afghan forces were also injured during the operation aimed at further reducing Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan presence in Afghanistan."

The Resolute Support mission added that the wounded were medically evacuated for treatment.