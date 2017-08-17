Next round of Brexit talks likely delayed to December

The new stage of Brexit negotiations might hardly be launched earlier than in December, Sputnik reported on Wednesday.

According to the Sky News broadcaster, the negotiations on financial issues, the rights of EU citizens and the Irish border, which were initially expected to be held in October, are likely to be postponed until December.

The sources told the broadcaster that the delay might be linked with the federal election in Germany in September, with some in the UK cabinet expecting a possible change in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, which would allow an easier continuation of the Brexit talks.

Brexit negotiations officially kicked off on June 19, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019. The talks are already in their second round.